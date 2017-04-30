Second fire at Karachi building doused after three hours

Related Stories Building fire at Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road doused after 12 hours

KARACHI: Another blaze erupted inside a building located on Karachi's II Chundrigar Road late Saturday, firefighting officials said, which was doused after three hours.

Early on Saturday, the fire had engulfed 17 and 19 storeys of the building, which was extinguished after 12 hours of intense efforts.

However, the blaze once again caught 15th storey of the same building. Around five fire tenders took part in putting it out.

According to firefighting officials, the blaze was of low intensity and was successfully extinguished after three hours.

Blaze erupts at a factory

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a factory in New Karachi's Sector 5-D, officials said.

Officials said that a fire tender was busy dousing the blaze.

