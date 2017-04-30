Four of a family burnt to death in Lahore accident

LAHORE: A truck and rickshaw collision burnt to death a rickshaw driver and his three sons Saturday night in Shad Bagh on Amir Road, Lahore.

According to the police, rickshaw driver Yaqoob alias Mithu, along with his family, was driving from Jalu when his vehicle collided with a garbage truck. Subsequently, the gas cylinder installed in the rickshaw exploded, causing fire to erupt. It burnt to death Yaqoob and his three sons, while his wife, 40, and sister-in-law, 35-year-old Sana, got injured.

The two women were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were being treated.

The deceased rickshaw driver was a resident of Data Nagar, Sher Shah Road. His sons who were killed in the accident were eight-year-old Farman, six-year-old Rehan and three-year-old Tauseef.

As it is the rickety condition of rickshaws make them vulnerable to accidents, the dangerous placement of gas cylinders and risky ways of drivers make the vehicle a more dangerous ride.

Around two months back, at least five labourers were killed while one was injured when a Karachi-bound train rammed into a motorcycle rickshaw in Basirpur, Okara. According to the eyewitnesses, the rickshaw driver had tried to cross the railway track without noticing the train that was approaching. As a result, five labourers, who were onboard in the motorcycle rickshaw, died on the spot, while the driver was injured. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors stated his condition to be critical.

The deceased were going to work in potato fields, said their relatives. Police said the train, Fareed Express, was en route to Karachi from Lahore. The accident took place when the vehicle reached Akhtarabad near Basirpur. The railway authorities had requested a case be filed against the rickshaw driver.

0



0





