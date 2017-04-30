Doctors arrested for running clinic for organ sale in Lahore

LAHORE: Two doctors were arrested for running an illegal clinic for organ sale in Lahore.

The arrest was made during a raid by Federal Investigation Agency on the clinic that was being run in a private housing society.

The raid was carried out on a tip-off, during which the FIA officials arrested red-handed the two doctors in an open theatre in the house. The arrested persons included surgeon Dr Fawad, anaesthesia specialist Dr Altamash and two others. Altamash was a general secretary of Young Doctors Association Punjab. However, the arrested persons denied of their crime when they were arrested.

When the raid was carried out, two foreigners and others were also present there to sell their kidneys. The organ sellers were shifted to a hospital.

"Other people who are part of the group will also be arrested," FIA Assistant Director Jamil Khan Mayo told Geo News.

A rickshaw driver, Amir, who was there to sell his kidney said he sold his organ for Rs130,000, but had yet to be paid.

This was not the first time a group was nabbed for doing illegal business of organ sale.

These doctors also took out a kidney of a resident of Kalma Chowk, Roshni, and sold it to a foreigner for Rs133,000.

The health department of Punjab announced action be taken against the doctors involved in organ sale in Lahore.

Sources said the doctors were also involved in kidnapping passers-by and forcefully taking their organs out.

Punjab Health Secretary Najam Shah told Geo News they have asked FIA to provide a report on the group of such doctors. He suspected more doctors could also be involved in the crime.

0



0





