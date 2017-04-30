Our 16 demands transcend politics, will benefit Karachi residents: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Mustafa Kamal announced on Sunday to invite all stakeholders, including religious scholars, civil society and the business community, to discuss 16 demands put forward by his party.

Kamal said this in a media talk after meeting Mufti Naeem-ur-Rehman at Jamia Binoria in the S.I.T.E area.

Accompanying PSP leader Anees Qaimkhani, Kamal said that he has been peacefully struggling for the rights of the city’s residents for a year but has not “even hurled a stone at anyone”.

“The demands for which we have been protesting for 18 days are not for our personal interests, or for one particular group, or for our party; the demands, if met, will benefit a common citizen of Karachi,” he said.

Before PSP, there was one party which was a representative of the Urdu speaking people and which remained a part of the government but the city’s issues remain as they are, said the PSP leader said in a clear reference to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement

Kamal claimed the mandate given by the people was traded for personal interests.

He also criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party, saying the party was given a clean chit to do whatever it wanted in the city.

On the occasion, Mufti Naeem announced support for PSP’s million march, and suggested that Mustafa Kamal and MQM-P convenor Farooq Sattar make amends.

0



0





