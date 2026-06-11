Pakistan highlights Gandhara Heritage, calls for reviving Silk Road spirit at Unesco

Pakistan’s Permanent Delegate to Unesco, Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch is addressing the event at Unesco headquarters on June 10, 2026. — X/PakinFrance

Pakistan’s Permanent Delegate to Unesco, Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday highlighted the country’s rich civilisational heritage and underscored the importance of intercultural dialogue, mutual respect and peaceful cooperation while addressing a seminar on the “Traditions of the Silk Road and Intercultural Dialogue” at Unesco headquarters.

The seminar was organised to mark the International Day of Dialogue among Civilisations and formed part of daylong celebrations promoting cultural diversity, dialogue and understanding among nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Baloch traced the historical significance of the ancient Gandhara civilisation and emphasised the pivotal role of Taxila as a major crossroads of the Silk Road, where civilisations, cultures, ideas and traditions interacted and flourished over centuries.

She noted that the Silk Road was not merely a network of trade routes but also a conduit for cultural exchange, intellectual interaction and people-to-people connections that fostered mutual understanding among diverse societies.

The ambassador stressed the need to revive the spirit of the Silk Road in the contemporary world by encouraging dialogue, respect for cultural diversity, mutual understanding and peaceful cooperation among nations.

“In an era marked by global challenges and growing polarisation, promoting intercultural dialogue and strengthening bonds among civilisations is more important than ever,” she said.

Ambassador Baloch also highlighted Unesco’s critical role in advancing dialogue among cultures and civilisations, promoting constructive engagement and reinforcing the principles of multilateralism.

She said Unesco’s efforts to preserve cultural heritage and foster international cooperation provide an important platform for building bridges between societies and promoting peace through mutual understanding.

The event brought together diplomats, cultural experts and representatives of member states to reflect on the enduring legacy of the Silk Road and its relevance in promoting dialogue and cooperation in the modern world.

As part of the celebrations, Pakistani cuisine was showcased among the cultural traditions represented at the event, highlighting the country’s rich cultural diversity and its historical links with the civilisations connected through the Silk Road.

The International Day of Dialogue among Civilisations is observed to promote mutual respect, cultural understanding and cooperation among peoples and nations, recognising dialogue as a key instrument for peace, sustainable development and global solidarity.