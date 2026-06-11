PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi suspended for entire budget session

PTI lawmaker Iqbal Afridi at the National Assembly in Islamabad, June 11, 2026. — Facebook/Iqbal Afridi

Quorum calls disrupt proceedings.

Afridi leaves after warning.

No allowances during suspension.

The National Assembly on Thursday suspended PTI lawmaker Iqbal Afridi for the entire budget session after Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq accused him of misconduct with assembly staff, the DG Media and police personnel, and ordered his removal from the House.

The speaker directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove Afridi from the House, saying the PTI member had raised his hand against his staff, misbehaved with the DG Media and also behaved rudely with police personnel. "All this is unacceptable," Sadiq said.

Farah Naz Akbar moved a motion seeking Afridi's suspension, which the House approved by majority vote.

The speaker said Afridi would not receive any allowances during the suspension period, adding that he would also not get TA/DA for the entire session.

"Leave the House yourself; if you do not leave yourself, security personnel will forcibly take you out," the Speaker told Afridi. Afridi later left the House.

Earlier, the sitting began under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, but Afridi pointed out a quorum as soon as proceedings started. Members were counted, and the quorum was found incomplete, after which the sitting was adjourned until the quorum was complete.

Later, Afridi again pointed out the quorum. During the count, the quorum was found complete, and the sitting resumed.

When Afridi once again raised the issue of quorum, the Speaker ignored the call and reacted angrily.

"A quorum cannot be pointed out every half hour," Sadiq said, adding that even a quorum had rules.

During the sitting, Barrister Gohar sought the floor, but the Speaker said Afridi would not be forgiven if PTI members wanted to support him.

Separately, the NA passed the Pakistan Telecommunication Re-Organisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, which was presented by Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

An amendment moved by government member Huma Akhtar Chughtai was also passed by majority vote, although she could not explain it herself. The federal IT minister later explained the amendment, saying the retirement age limit for the appellate tribunal judge was being changed.

PPP lawmaker Syed Naveed Qamar moved three amendments, saying disputes relating to the right of way for laying 5G fibre cable would arise and that powers to resolve such disputes should be given to provincial and relevant governments.

The proposed amendment also sought to set a limit for fines imposed to resolve disputes.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said the upcoming budget would not be people-friendly.

He said inflation was already high and people were paying very high utility bills, adding that the government would bring a budget based on "fake figures". "The public should get relief," he said.

Gohar said PTI's parliamentary party would meet at 2pm to decide its strategy, adding that completing the quorum was the government's responsibility. He also said a single day's session cost Rs60 million.