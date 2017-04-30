Female prisoner caught while escaping from Karachi’s Central Jail

KARACHI: A female prisoner was caught while trying to escape the Central Jail on Sunday.

The female prisoner had climbed the jail’s wall, which is on the side of the PIB Colony. She had reached quite high up and was trying to climb the wires around the jail’s boundary.

The incident came into notice after the area residents saw the woman climbing the wall and then complained. The police then immediately reached the site.

The police then took the female prisoner back to the jail.

The incident speaks volume about the vigilance of the security officials deployed at the jail. The woman had almost climbed the wall when she was sighted by the area residents.

