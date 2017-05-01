Print Story
Security official martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Kurram

Ali Afzaal

Pakistan
PARACHINAR: A security official was martyred while two others injured in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Yakhta, Kurram Agency Monday morning, according to political administration officials. 

Several terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire in Yakhta, which is located in the mountainous area of the agency.

Kurram Agency has been the target of terrorist attacks since the beginning of the year. In April, four missiles fired from Afghanistan fell in the agency, the political administration officials had told the media.

The officials had added the missiles were fired from Afghanistan's Paktia province.

Read: 4 missiles fired into Kurram Agency from Afghanistan: political admin

Prior to that, at least 15 alleged terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an operation in the agency.

Read: Security forces gun down 15 'militants' in Kurram Agency

