Two terror suspects killed in police operation in Wah Cantonment

Pakistan

WAH CANTONMENT: Two suspected terrorists were killed in a search operation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Wah Cantonment on Monday.

A raid conducted under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, a suicide jacket and a large cache of arms were seized from a house in the area.

The accused opened fire on the police. The retaliatory firing from the security forces killed the terror suspect Sift Allah and Muhammad Abbas.

Investigations of the deceased individuals' ties with a terrorist outfit are underway, the police said.

Earlier on Monday, the Motorway Police recovered a huge cache of arms from a car in Kot Pindi Das in Sheikhupura.

Two suspects were arrested after the Motorway Police recovered approximately a hundred rifles, Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, and a huge cache of bullets from a car.

The accused were transporting the arms and ammunition from Islamabad to Lahore via the Motorway, the Motorway Police told Geo News.

 

