Pak Army repulses cross-border attack in SWA; three terrorists killed

Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: At least three terrorists were killed after Pakistan Army troops repulsed a cross-border attack in South Waziristan Agency late Monday, according to the Inter Services Public Relations.

Terrorists attacked military outposts in South Waziristan Agency from across the border late on Monday night, the ISPR said in a statement.

The troops stationed at the border posts valiantly repulsed terrorist attack, which left three infiltrators dead.

Scores of militants were also wounded in intense exchange of fire, it read.

