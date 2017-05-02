Police launch massive operation against terror suspects in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The local police, on Tuesday, launched an operation in the remote area of Kache in Rahim Yar Khan, to crackdown on a hideout of suspects wanted for involvement in the murder of police officials.

The operation, with the cooperation of the Ghotki police, was targetted at wanted criminal Guddo Sharr's den, where he had allegedly given shelter to on-the-run members of the Indher gang including Janu Indher.

Over 200 police personnel entered the area in chain armoured personnel carrier (APCs) and excavators.

In the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, law enforcement agencies arrested 22 wanted criminals and 30 suspects in different raids in Mandi Bahauddin, Vehari, and Lodhran.

In a separate operation in Islamabad, security forces confiscated a cache of pistols including three 12 bore guns, one nine mm pistol, three repeater rifles, and four 30 bore pistols.

Earlier on Monday, two suspected terrorists were killed in a search operation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Wah Cantonment.

A suicide jacket and a large cache of arms were seized from a house in the area during a raid conducted under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

