Another 'unwanted' feather added to Misbah’s cap

KARACHI: Pakistan’s captain Misbah ul Haq added another record to his name on Tuesday, albeit an unwanted one of most scores of 99s in Test career.

Misbah who remained not out on 99 in the first innings of Jamaica Test, fell short of his century by one run, once again as he was caught by Hope off Holder’s delivery after scoring 99.

This was Misbah’s second score of 99 in a series, the first ever incident of two 99s by a player in a Test series.

This was the third time Misbah was out on 99 in his career, the most by any player. The first 99 by Misbah was scored in 2011 at Wellington against New Zealand.

It seems as if Misbah's career seems perfect depiction of the phrase "so near yet so far."

