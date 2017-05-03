Policeman martyred in firing incident in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was martyred when unknown persons opened fire on him in Lakki Marwat on Tuesday.

The deceased policeman, Momin Khan, was travelling to the mosque from Tijori police station when unidentified persons fired live rounds on him in Lakki Marwat's tribal area, Tijori Bazaar.

Khan did not sustain the injuries and died on spot. His funeral prayers were held at Police Line Lakki Marwat.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ali Khattak and District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Khalid attended the funeral prayers.

The police launched a search operation for suspects involved in the incident.

