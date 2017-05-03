Dawn Leaks: Aitzaz claims Fatemi, Tehsin made scapegoats to save Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan has alleged that both Tariq Fatemi and Rao Tehsin were made scapegoats to save Maryam Nawaz, who he believes was the one responsible for Dawn Leaks.

Aitzaz, in his statement earlier on Wednesday, claimed that the media cell of Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz tapes even the most confidential meetings.

Recalling the All-Parties Conference hosted by PM Nawaz Sharif last year, Aitzaz said the meetings held behind closed doors during the conference were all recorded by Maryam Nawaz’s media cell.

“I remember, when the PM called APC last year, even our most confidential meetings were taped by her [media cell]. We complained about it later, but no action was taken and the matter was discarded,” the PPP leader said.

Aitzaz remarked that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar was right in declaring the tweets as poison for Pakistan’s democracy, and called on the interior minister to get Maryam’s tweets blocked.

“If he has courage, Nisar should get Maryam’s tweets blocked,” the senator said.

Last week, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif approved the recommendations of the Dawn Leaks Inquiry committee, ordering the withdrawal of Fatemi's portfolio and sanctioning Rao Tehseen Ali, the principal information officer at the Information Ministry.

The PM's order said Tehseen Ali would be proceeded against under the E&D rules 1973 on the charges based on the findings of the report.

The PM's order added that the editor of Dawn Newspaper, Zaffar Abbas, and reporter Cyril Almeida will be referred to the All Pakistan Newspaper Association (APNS) “for necessary disciplinary action.”

The PM also ordered that APNS be asked to develop a code of conduct for the media, "especially when dealing with issues relating to the security of Pakistan and to ensure that stories on issues of national importance and security are published by abiding to basic journalistic and editorial norms".

But, in a tweet by the DG ISPR shortly after the PM's order, the Pakistan Amry rejected the government notification, saying it was "incomplete and not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board."

In a letter to his colleagues at the Foreign Ministry, Syed Tariq Fatemi denied all allegations regarding his role in the Dawn Leaks saga, which led to his removal as the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs.

"As a fellow member of the Foreign Service family, I reject recent allegations, insinuations and innuendos. Such suggestions are particularly hurtful to someone who has served Pakistan for nearly five decades with honour and integrity," writes the senior diplomat in the letter addressed to all officers of the Foreign Affairs Ministry at headquarters and Pakistan Missions abroad.

"Over the years, I have had to deal with many sensitive matters, becoming privy to some of the most highly classified information, on issues of national security.

"I have also had the honour of working directly under distinguished diplomats, both professional as well as political appointees, all of whom reposed their highest trust in my abilities and particularly so, in my lifelong commitment to discretion. You would appreciate that taking due care and caution becomes a second nature in our professional careers," writes Fatemi in the letter.

