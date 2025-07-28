ECP disqualifies Punjab opposition leader, PTI MNA after convictions in May 9 cases

Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bachar (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha. — Facebook/@ alik.ahmadkhanbhachar/@miankamranadrees /File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday disqualified Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bachar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha following their convictions in vandalism case related to May 9 riots.

According to the notification issued by the electoral watchdog, an anti-terrorism court found both lawmakers guilty and sentenced them to 10 years in prison.

"As a consequence, Chattha, MNA from NA-66 Wazirabad and, Ahmad Khan, MPA from PP-87 Mianwali-lll, have become disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for being members of National Assembly and Provincial Assembly of Punjab respectively," stated the notification.

Resultantly, the ECP said, notification to the extent of Ahmed Chattha and Ahmad Khan as returned candidates, are recalled with immediate effect.

The case was registered in Mianwali over vandalism and riots related to the protests triggered by the arrest of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case on May 9, 2023.

In a related development, the ECP also issued notification of disqualification of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, who was also handed a 10-year sentence by the anti-terrorism court.

The commission stated that following his conviction, Chaudhry no longer meets the criteria to remain a senator under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution.

May 9 mayhem

The May 9, 2023, events refer to the violent protests that broke out in several parts of the country following the arrest of the PTI founder and saw attacks on public properties and military installations, including Corps Commander House Lahore, also known as Jinnah House.

The riots were triggered by the arrest of ex-premier Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind bars.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been behind bars since August 2023 as he was facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism.