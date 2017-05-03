Pakistan committed to having lasting relations with Iran: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Iran's Foreign Minister, Mr Javad Zarif Khonsari called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday.

During the meeting, issues of bilateral interest and regional security were discussed. Both sides agreed on improving bilateral border coordination to deny any space to the terrorists. Tremendous bilateral cooperation potential was identified in various fields.

Mr Khonsari appreciated the efforts of Pakistan and Pakistan Army against terrorism.

COAS said that Pakistan is committed to having lasting relations with Iran and will keep up its efforts to reduce friction amongst brotherly Muslim Countries.

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and regional issues.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction on increasing high-level exchanges between the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He hoped that the two sides will continue to expand economic interaction for promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy, and connectivity.

