MQM-Pakistan, Haqiqi leaders to meet before election: sources

KARACHI: In view of reducing political friction the senior leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) would most likely meet the Chairman Muhajir Qaumi Movement (Haqiqi) Afaq Ahmed, ahead of the general election scheduled next year, informed sources.

The timing of meeting would be decided by the MQM-Pakistan`s Raabita Committee in which the party would urge their counterparts to play role in reducing animosity between the workers from respective parties.

Afaq Ahmed and Aamir Khan formed MQM-Haqiqi in 1991, however, Khan returned back to the folds of MQM in 2011.

Earlier, in a press conference, MQM-Haqiqi chairman Afaq Ahmed proposed for a dialogue between his party and the rival then- Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for the 'resolution of issues faced by Mohajirs'.

The MQM-H chairman said that he is ready to resolve all issues with Altaf Hussain-led-MQM and his party for the greater cause of peace between Mohajir community.

"They can come any day here but if their ego or policy does not allow them to come here, we can send our delegation to Nine Zero to resolve issues facing Mohajirs across the country," said the Haqiqi chief.

