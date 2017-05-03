CDWP approves restoration of Karachi Circular Railway

ISLAMABAD: The restoration of Karachi Circular Railway and approval for the rapid bus project in Peshawar were given at a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday.

According to a notification, the approvals were given at a meeting of Central Development Working Party where go-ahead was given for 16 development schemes worth over Rs130 billion.

Out of the amount, Rs27.6 billion for Karachi Circular Railway and Rs56.8 billion for the Peshawar rapid bus project have been allocated. Moreover, Rs10.5 billion have been approved for a neighbourhood improvement plan in Karachi.

Besides, the plan for Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway, M-6, was also cleared in the meeting.

