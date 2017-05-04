UN has no complaint from India about Pak troops killing of its two soldiers: Spokesman

Related Stories Pakistan dismisses Indian accusations of mutilating soldiers' bodies at LoC

UNITED NATIONS: India has filed no complaint with the United Nations about its allegations that Pakistani troops on Monday killed two of its soldiers patrolling the Line of Control (LoC) before mutilating their bodies, a UN spokesman said Tuesday.

“We checked with our colleagues with UNMOGIP (UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan). We have not received any alleged cease-fire violations reports from the Indian authorities related to the latest incident that we saw yesterday,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in reply to a question about clashes between the two South Asian neighbours along the LoC.

UNMOGIP, deployed in January 1949, supervises the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. While Pakistan allows UN observers to monitor the LoC, India does not.

At the same time, the spokesman denied a correspondent’s suggestion that the UN chief was not paying due attention to the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“The Secretary General is paying attention to this issue,” the spokesman insisted.

“We continue to reiterate the need for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue.”

