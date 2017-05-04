PPP leader Faisal Saleh Hayat injured in road accident

FAISALABAD: Pakistan People's Party leader Faisal Saleh Hayat has been injured in a road accident in Faisalabad, Motorway Police and hospital sources confirmed to Geo News late Wednesday.

Hayat was en route to Jhang from Faisalabad when his car collided with a trailer near Ameenpur area, Motorway Police officials said.

Consequently, the PPP leader and his driver were injured. They were immediately whisked to Allied Hospital, where hospital sources said that Hayat was out of danger.

However, his driver was said to be in critical condition.

Scores of followers of Hayat, who also happens to be a spiritual leader, reached hospital as soon as they heard of the mishap.

Sources further said that a CT scan of Hayat is underway.

0



0





