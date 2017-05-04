Misbah better captain than Imran: Shahryar Khan

Related Stories PCB to rope in Misbah, Younis after retirement

LAHORE: Pakistan's Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq will play his last international match against the West Indies on May 10. As Misbah steps into the sunset, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan has paid the skipper the compliment to beat all compliments.

Appearing before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination on Thursday, the PCB chief said Misbah was a better captain than Imran Khan.

Shahryar Khan was quick to point out that he was not making a political comparison between the two. "Misbah is not a bigger political personality than Imran," Shahryar Khan was quoted as saying.

The PCB chairman also spoke of Sir Vivian Richards, calling him a great cricketer but not a good coach. Shahryar Khan declined to make any comments on Javed Miandad, only stating that the former captain was a great player.

On Wednesday, the PCB initiated formal dispute resolution proceedings against the BCCI to claim compensation and damages it suffered due to BCCI’s refusal to play bilateral series with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

0



0





