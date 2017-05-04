Nawaz conspired against national institutions: Khursheed Shah

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Thursday blamed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for conspiring against the country’s institutions, adding that the conflict between the institutions is not a good sign.

Shah was addressing a protest camp at Lahore’s Nasir Bagh.

“Prime Minister might get spared in Panama Leaks issue, but he would not be able to save himself when it comes to the issue of loadshedding,” he said.

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s government is behind the menace of loadshedding, and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s protest campaign would be fruitful regarding the issue.

“Lahore would be free from loadshedding as a result of this campaign,” he told the party workers present at the venue.

Shah said that Nawaz Sharif after assuming the office, pushed the country into darkness.

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto initiated the system of independent power producers (IPPs), but Nawaz Sharif’s government back then cancelled them, said the opposition leader.

“Today there is loadshedding of 14 hours in the country,” said Shah.

PM Nawaz’s campaign is based on lies, said Shah, adding that in his government the electricity prices were raised.

