Two injured in Karachi shootings, 14 suspects held

KARACHI: Two people were wounded in separate shootings in Karachi late Thursday, while police rounded up 14 suspects in raids conducted in various areas, officials said.

The law enforcer conducted raids in Gulbahar and on Hub River Road in Baldia Town. One Afghan national among three suspects were held in the raids.

Police said the afghan national was staying illegally in the country, while the other two suspects were involved in different crimes.

Four gamblers were arrested in a raid conducted in Rajput Colony, with cash put on stake seized from them.

Gizri police searched selected housed in PNT Colony and adjacent areas late this night and held seven suspects. They were shifted to police station for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, firing incidents left two people wounded in Nazimabad no 2 and Korangi Mehran Town areas, police said.

The injured persons were shifted to hospital.

