Two more suspects remanded, total 49 detained in Mardan lynching case

KARACHI: The city magistrate on Friday sent two suspects arrested in the Mashal lynching case on a two-day remand in police custody.

Suspect Khayal Syed was identified by video clips by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to conduct investigations in the case, while Ali Khan was arrested earlier by the police.

The JIT had sought help from administration, students and teachers of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, which helped the team land these video clips.

More suspects have been identified by the videos and efforts for their arrest are under way.

The total number of arrested suspects in the case now stands at 49.

Also Read: Mardan lynching case: Ten suspects refuse to accept charges

On Thursday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police approached the Federal Investigation Agency to put the name of main accused in the case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tehsil councillor Arif, on the Exit Control List.

The main suspect Arif is reportedly on the run and police is searching for him.

Mashal Khan was a student at the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan and was lynched to death by an enraged mob on April 13 on the premises of the university after on unfound blasphemy allegations.

0



0





