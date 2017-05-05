In contact with MQM-P, PSP representatives, claims MQM-H’s Afaq

KARACHI: Muhajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmed disclosed on Friday that he has been maintaining contact with the representatives of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pak Sarzameen Party.

Speaking in Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, the Haqiqi chief said that he supports the idea of using dialogue to resolve conflicts. “If there is a thought of reconciliation, I would readily support it,” he said.

“I have even called for dialogue and negotiations during Altaf Hussain's time.”

Afaq said that he has been in contact with the central leadership of MQM-P – however, he claimed that he is not in contact with Farooq Sattar and Aamir Khan.

He said that the MQM-P and PSP are stakeholders of the city, however, he alleged that certain quarters are supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He also said that in view of protecting the Muhajir vote, he is ready to go for seat adjustments with PSP and MQM-P.

Responding to Afaq's statement, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that his party has no formal contact with the MQM-Haqiqi, however, whoever supports the idea of bringing in peace in the city – they will support it.

He further said: “If we will opt for seat adjustment, we will do it all over the country.”

The political scenario of the provincial metropolis is witnessing a dramatic development as news has surfaced that leaders of Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will engage in an official dialogue after around 25 years of parting ways.

Positive messages have been exchanged between both the parties, but no plan of merger has come to fore yet, said MQM-P leader Kishwar Zehra while speaking on Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Sath on Wednesday.

She added their party carried out a movement for the rights of people of Karachi, which was given “moral support” by MQM-H founder Afaq Ahmed. “MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar even thanked him for that.”

She maintained positive contact between both the parties is essential for peace in Karachi, however, a press conference by Ahmed is due on Thursday (today) after which the party’s version of the expected plan will be known.

Mohajir Qaumi Movement parted ways with Muttahida Qaumi Movement around 25 years ago.

0



0





