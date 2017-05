KARACHI: A fire erupted in the basement of a building in Karachi late Friday, however, it was extinguished shortly, firefighting officials said.

The blaze erupted inside a building in Karachi's Karimabad area, after which two fire tenders were dispatched to the site, officials said.

The fire broke out inside a shop in the basement, which had woods in it.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze after nearly half an hour.

No loss of life or property was reported in the incident.

0



0