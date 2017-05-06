Print Story
Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of the country: MET

WDWeb Desk

Pakistan
File photo

A shallow westerly trough remained present over upper areas of the country, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department weather report on Saturday.        

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot weather is likely in upper Sindh and south Punjab, the PMD forecasted.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Makran, Zhob divisions, Islamabad,  FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, nd Kashmir.

Past weather

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at few places in Makran division and Parachinar.

Rainfall of last 24 Hours (mm)                      

Balochistan: Lasbella 22, KP: Parachinar 03.

Today's highest temperatures                    

Dadu, Sibbi 47°C, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad 46°C, Moenjodaro, Rahim yar khan, Padidan, Jacobabad, Rohri 45°C.

 

 

 

Data courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department 

