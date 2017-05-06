Question paper for intermediate physics exam leaked in Karachi

KARACHI: The question paper for a physics exam to be conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) was leaked on Saturday.

In the ongoing exams conducted by the BIEK, the question paper for the twelfth-grade physics exam was leaked forty minutes prior to 9.30 AM, when the exam was to commence.

The question paper was shared on the social media, sources told Geo News.

Earlier on May 4, the mathematics paper for intermediate part-II reached candidates before time, after authorities' were made aware of WhatsApp groups used for cheating a few days back.

Five exam question papers have been leaked this year. Examination rooms have been hit by a wave of tech-savvy cheating techniques, which has raised concerning questions about lacklustre management, corrupt administration, and tech-savvy cheating techniques.

Question paper for the chemistry exam for intermediate part-II is also among the leaked exam papers this year. The question paper was leaked via social media 15 minutes before the exam's scheduled time – 9 AM.

