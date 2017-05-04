Yet another intermediate exam paper leaked in Karachi

Related Stories Candidates caught copying answers from WhatsApp group during exam in Karachi

KARACHI: The mathematics paper for intermediate part-ii was leaked on Thursday, despite the WhatsApp groups for cheating coming to the fore a few days back.

This is the fourth paper to be leaked this year.

On May 2, the chemistry exam paper for intermediate part-ii reached the hands of some candidates prior to the exam.

The paper had leaked through social media 15 minutes before the exam started at 9AM. This had happened despite the rules of intermediate board that state the paper should not be taken out of the centres until an hour after the exam starts.

On the same day candidates at a government college in Quaidabad were caught copying answers from different WhatsApp groups, during an examination.

When asked, some students had said their teachers encouraged them to join the groups, the administrators of which would charge Rs5,000 per student and then provide them with answers there.

The cheating tactic was revealed when Sindh Colleges Director General Dr Nasir visited Government Degree Boys College, Quaidabad near Jogi Mor.

During the visit, the director general did not find any cheating material, but saw students using mobile phones during the exam.

The invigilator was asked how the candidates managed to sneak the mobile phones into the classroom. One of the invigilators said the candidates' parents would find it difficult to contact their children after the examination, therefore, they would allow them to keep the devices but only if they were switched off.

This has happened despite the issuance of a press release a few days back, which prohibited the possession of mobile phones in exam halls.

