Candidates caught copying answers from WhatsApp group during exam in Karachi

Related Stories Karachi Inter Board deputy controller examinations arrested

KARACHI: Candidates at a government college in Quaidabad were caught copying answers from different WhatsApp groups, during an examination on Tuesday.

When asked, some students said their teachers encouraged them to join the groups, the administrators of which would charge Rs5,000 per student and then provide them with answers there.

The cheating tactic was revealed when Sindh Colleges Director General Dr Nasir visited Government Degree Boys College, Quaidabad near Jogi Mor.

During the visit, the director general did not find any cheating material, but saw students using mobile phones during the exam.

The invigilator was asked how the candidates managed to sneak the mobile phones into the classroom. One of the invigilators said the candidates' parents would find it difficult to contact their children after the examination, therefore, they would allow them to keep the devices but only if they were switched off.

This has happened despite the issuance of a press release a few days back, which prohibited the possession of mobile phones in exam halls.

Earlier, during a visit to a government college in Landhi, Dr Nasir also expressed concern over five students sharing a single bench to solve the exam papers.

Chemistry paper leaked

Meanwhile, a chemistry exam paper reached the hands of some candidates prior to the exam Tuesday morning.

The chemistry paper for intermediate part-ii leaked through social media, 15 minutes before the exam started at 9AM. This happened despite the rules of intermediate board that state the paper should not be taken out of the centres until an hour after the exam starts.

When asked, Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Chairperson Professor Inam Ahmed said the papers were being leaked to malign the board. He added the authorities would write to the Federal Investigation Agency to look into the matter.

A few days ago, the physics paper for matriculation exam was also leaked on WhatsApp.

Impersonation in exam halls

Another cheating tactic came to the fore when admit cards were found with photos of candidates who were sitting the exam, instead of those who were actually enrolled.

A member of the board's vigilance committee told Geo News they caught two candidates sitting the exam for someone else.

0



0





