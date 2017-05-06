Reports of govt brokering Pakistan Steel deal with Jindal: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Former PPP minister Sharjeel Memon on Saturday said he had reports of the government brokering a deal to sell Pakistan Steel Mills to Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal.

The minister was addressing members of the press outside the court, after the hearing of a NAB reference case against Memon and 10 others for being involved in corruption amounting to PKR 5.76 billion.

Memon's allegation follows the Indian businessman's unannounced visit to Pakistan and meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Murree on April 27.

Read more: Indian tycoon Sajjan Jindal meets PM Nawaz in Murree

"Nawaz Sharif's approach is no less than that of a dictator," Memon said. "He hides behind democracy to channel his dictator-like approach."

Hearing of corruption case in SHC

The accountability court, on Saturday, heard the case of billions of rupees of corruption in the Sindh Information Department.

The investigation officer presented the report pertaining to the property of on-the-run suspect Anita Baloch.

Memon said that countless documents had been presented in the court but the list of those documents was not made available. He asked for the list to be submitted to the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till May 13.

Read more: Sharjeel Memon appears before NAB court despite ailment

Memon was taken into custody from Islamabad airport by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) personnel immediately after he landed in the country after two years. Memon arrived from Dubai, accompanied by the Sindh ministers Mukesh Chawla, Imdad Pitafi, Fayyaz Ali Butt and Nawab Taimur Talpur.

NAB filed a reference case against Memon and 10 others in an accountability court of Karachi for alleged corruption of around PKR 5.76 billion. Others accused include Zulfiqar Ali Shallwani, Aneeta Baloch, Mansoor Ahmed Rajput, Mohammad Yousuf Kaboro, Inaam Akbar, Altaf Hussain Memon, Riyaz Manir, Fazal Mehmood, Mohammad Hanif, Asim, Masood Hashmi, Gulzar Ali, Suleman Mansoor Umer, Syed Naveed, and Sarang Latif Chandio.

Memon was living in a self-imposed exile for more than two years in Dubai and London.

0



0





