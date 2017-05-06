PM wants restoration of film industry, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

KARACHI: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb remarked on Saturday that the Prime Minister wants restoration of Pakistan film industry.

The restoration of the film industry is the need of hour. “We are trying our best to save film industry from deterioration,” she said while speaking at Pakistan Film Policy Consultation Conference 2017 event in the port city.

If filmmakers want to import equipment then government is more than willing to cooperate with them, she claimed.

The government wants to start focusing on filmmaking now, she said, adding that Pakistan’s first film policy will be announced soon.

“I am thankful to Governor Sindh for opening the doors of Governor House for Pakistan’s film industry,” she remarked. The doors of Governor House can never close for people affiliated with film industry, she claimed.

She also shared that financial programmes and professional academies will be established across the country for the benefit of the film industry.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair was also present at the occasion.

Earlier, Marriyum Aurganzeb had underlined the need for revival of Pakistan film industry while speaking at the event’s inaugural ceremony on Friday.

"With the revival of film industry, we can spread message of tolerance and peace in the masses,” she said.

