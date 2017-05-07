Akhtar offers land for Afridi's cricket academy

Print Story
KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has offered Pakistan's star all-rounder Shahid Afridi land for establishing a cricket academy.

Afridi had complained of non-provision of land by the Sindh government for the academy. Instead, the Karachi mayor has extended his support to the star cricketer.

Speaking to Geo News, Waseem Akhtar said he was willing to provide land to Shahid Afridi for the academy.

He offered Afridi to establish the cricket academy in Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) ground.

Akhtar vowed to provide all possible assistance to the star all-rounder in this regard.

