Groom arrested during wedding festivities in Lahore

LAHORE: The police arrested a groom from his Henna ceremony in Lahore on late Sunday.

Seven individuals including the groom were arrested from Lahore’s Makkah Colony in Gulberg after locals alleged that the event was underway in the residential area.

The police reportedly damaged the property and tortured women and misbehaved when the family tried to stop the officials from arresting the groom and six others.

“Some policemen were in civil clothes while others were in uniforms,” the groom’s family said. “We called the police helpline (15) but no one was ready to listen to us.”

In late March this year, a groom confessed to killing his bride in Lahore’s Samanabad area.

Tanveer killed Hira while she was asleep at 2 AM, by suffocating her with a pillow for 20 minutes, according to his confessional statement.

The groom married his paternal cousin against his will, the police disclosed.

