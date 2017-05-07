Print Story
Man killed as robber opens fire on coaster in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was killed when unknown men fired on a coaster in Hassan Square, Karachi on Sunday.

According to the coaster’s driver, the van was in the vicinity for a picnic booking when two motorcyclists demanded the passengers to hand over their mobile phones.

The robbers opened fire on resistance, killing the van's owner, Abdur Rehman.  

An investigation into the murder is underway. All individuals present in the van including the driver were made part of the probe, the police stated.

In separate incidents in Karachi late Saturday, two men including a suspected robber were killed, the police said.

A 25-year-old rickshaw driver, Hizbullah, stabbed his brother, Zafar Mehsud, 30, to death in Manghopir's Wangi Goth. The incident was sparked by a domestic dispute.

The suspect fled after the incident, police officials said.

In Orangi Town, citizens got hold of a robber, Sajid, while he was allegedly looting the people. The suspect, who was subjected to brutal torture by locals, succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.

Sajid’s accomplice managed to escape the wrath of the citizens, the police reported.

 

