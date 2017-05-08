Woman hauls harasser to police in Chinese subway

A lady has the Internet cheering for her when she hit right back at a pervert who harassed her.

As revealed by Chinese media outlet People’s Daily via a CCTV footage, a man on Friday stepped onto an escalator at a subway station in Nanning, south China, carrying a trolley bag, right behind an unnamed woman who was probably busy on her phone.

Midway through, however, he looked left and right and proceeded to touch her posterior, upon which the girl immediately turned around and slapped him right across the face.

“I felt someone suddenly grab my [back] on the elevator. I turned around and slapped him on face,” she said, adding that she was furious with him. “I […] asked him, ‘Are you crazy?’”

The lady then yanked her harasser by his shirt and dragged him off to the security authorities.

“The woman stood in front of me and I just touched her [back]. She said that is sexual harassment and called the police,” explained the man.

The video clip immediately garnered widespread attention on Weibo – a Chinese version of Facebook of sorts – and many commented that “she could have hit him a little harder”, Shanghaiist reported.

Watch the video here and see the woman’s commendable response!

The groper has been held by security authorities for investigation.

0



0





