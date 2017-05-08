Hot, dry weather expected in most plain areas of the country: MET

Related Stories 7 easy hacks to beat the heat

A shallow westerly wave persisted in the upper areas of the country on Monday according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country while very hot weather is likely in upper Sindh and south and central Punjab on Monday.

Dust-thunderstorms and rain are expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, a few places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Bannu divisions.

Past weather

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall of last 24 Hours (mm)

KP: Kalam 19, Mirkhani 16, Dir 13, Drosh 11, Parachinar 07, Chitral, Kohat 03, Cherat, Malamjabba 02.Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 03. Punjab: Kamra, Mianwali 01. Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 01.

Yesterday's highest temperatures

Sibbi, Moenjodaro 48°C, Dadu, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Rohri, Larkana 47°C, Bahawalnagar, Rahim yar Khan, Padidan, Turbat, Khanpur 46°C.

Data courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department

