Woman killed by father, brother in the name of 'honour'

KARACHI: A father in collusion with his son strangled his daughter to death in Karachi’s Kemari area late Sunday.

The woman’s body was found in a house near Kemari’s Maan roundabout, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Farzana, was strangled by her father and brother in what appeared to be a case of honour killing.

Both the accused, Ghulam Nabi and Nabeel, were arrested and admitted to the murder, the police told Geo News.

In a separate incident late Sunday, a car hit a passerby near Gulshan roundabout in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality.

Guards travelling in the car injured the passerby after they opened fire on him following the incident.

The police arrested all four individuals including three guards accused of involvement in the incident.

