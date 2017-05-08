ECP claims jurisdiction on PTI's foreign funding case, hearing adjourned to May 17

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan in a hearing on Monday ruled the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has the jurisdiction to continue with the PTI-foreign funding case and rejected the party’s petition challenging its authority.

ECP has, therefore, adjourned the hearing – that includes the matter of contempt of court as well – till May 17, adding that this is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) last chance.

Talking to media afterwards, former PTI spokesman Akbar S Babar said the party could not present any evidence pertaining to foreign funding. He added that chairman Imran Khan should present himself for accountability.

Babar went on to say that Naeemul Haq’s statements are baseless. “He was kicked out from the United Nations (UN) and is now being fed by PML-N,” he stated.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) member Daniyal Aziz in his media address today says PTI introduced foreign funding in the politic scene. He explained how the party has been receiving foreign aid since Zardari administration in order to overthrow the then-government.

“PTI has no money trail of the funding,” he said.

“Anarchy in Pakistan is the aim of foreign funding,” Aziz commented, before adding that Khan failed to reveal any details related to party funding or money trail in the elections.

The PML-N leader explained how the nation’s constitution states any political party associated with foreign funding will lose its political standing. “This [foreign funding] was carried out via not one, but two companies,” he said.

Referring to how PTI’s lawyer has once again asked for additional time today, Aziz commented, “Imran Khan, your money trail is absent,” and that there’s some ulterior motive behind this.

“PTI,” Aziz continued, “has admitted to receiving funding from people with dual nationalities.”

Towards the end, Aziz attempted to debase the chant originated by Khan’s party: Go Nawaz Go. “This [slogan] comprises the words 'G' and 'O', which translate to ‘long live Nawaz, long live’,” he said. The leader reasoned how 'G' and 'O', when combined together, rhyme with the Urdu word ‘geo’, which means ‘may you live long’.

