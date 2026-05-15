Pakistan and The King's Trust International: Investing in young futures

Businesswoman Huma Fakhar represents Pakistan at Buckingham Palace event for The King's Trust International. — provided by Huma Fakhar

Businesswoman Huma Fakhar said that she was honoured to return to Buckingham Palace as an advisory member representing Pakistan for The King's Trust International.

"It was inspiring to meet such an extraordinary group of global leaders and changemakers — from the Māori Queen of New Zealand and Scandinavian royalty to renowned artists, scientists, entrepreneurs and educationists — all united by a shared commitment to empowering young people," Fakhar said in a statement.

"Above all, it was a privilege to meet His Majesty King Charles III once again. His warmth, intelligence and humility continue to leave a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to interact with him."

The occasion marked the celebration of 50 years of The King's Trust's work supporting young people around the world.

King Charles III attends an event marking the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust, celebrating its work supporting young people worldwide. — provided by Huma Fakhar

Founded by King Charles III in 2015 as Prince's Trust International and later renamed The King's Trust International, the organisation works across more than 20 countries in Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and the Middle East under the guiding mission: “Working for young people.”

Fakhar said: "As an Advisory Member from Pakistan, my role is to help strengthen partnerships, increase awareness, and support initiatives that create opportunities for Pakistani youth through education, entrepreneurship and employability programmes."

The King's Trust International has been active in Pakistan since 2016, recognising the immense potential of the country's young population, while also addressing the challenges many face in accessing quality education and meaningful employment opportunities. Working with local partners, the organisation focuses on helping young people “learn, earn and thrive” through confidence-building, leadership development, digital skills and enterprise training.

Among its flagship initiatives in Pakistan is Enterprise Challenge Pakistan, delivered with Seed Ventures, which equips students with business and financial literacy skills and has already reached thousands of young people nationwide.

New Zealand's Maori queen Ngawai hono i te po Paki (centre) attends an event marking the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust, celebrating its work supporting young people worldwide. — provided by Huma Fakhar

Another important initiative, the Achieve Programme, run with PAGE Pakistan and supported by partners including Zindigi/JS Bank, focuses particularly on empowering underserved girls through education, digital inclusion and employability training.

"To date, The King's Trust International's programmes in Pakistan have supported nearly 10,000 young people. Looking ahead, the organisation plans to expand its reach through greater collaboration with schools, businesses and local organisations, aligned with its global ambition to help one million young people worldwide access meaningful work over the next decade," the statement concluded.