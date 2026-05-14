Pakistan reiterates resolve to play role in reducing US-Iran tensions

Boys walk under a digital screen displaying news of US-Iran peace talks along a road in Islamabad on April 10, 2026. — AFP

Pakistan remains engaged in US-Iran peace process: FO.

Reports about Iranian aircraft in Pakistan "misleading": FO.

Defence ties with Gulf on institutional frameworks: FO.



Pakistan on Thursday reaffirmed its continued diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran, saying it remained engaged with international partners to promote regional stability.

Speaking during a weekly briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that Pakistan believed in negotiations and diplomacy between countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

In this regard, he said, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had held telephone conversations with the leaders of Qatar and Azerbaijan.

Andrabi added that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also remained in contact with foreign ministers from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, China, Austria and Singapore.

The spokesperson said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had expressed full support for Pakistan's diplomatic role.

During a phone call with DPM Dar, Yi emphasised the importance of a sustainable ceasefire and dialogue, he added.

Islamabad has been playing a key mediatory role between Tehran and Washington since the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East.

The conflict erupted on February 28 after the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Israel and US military bases across the region.

Pakistan helped broker a two-week ceasefire on April 8 and later hosted delegations from both sides for peace talks, though the negotiations ended without a permanent agreement to end the war.

However, Pakistan has continued to mediate between the US and Iran, with the FO spokesperson saying that Islamabad recently forwarded Tehran’s response to Washington's proposal for a lasting peace.

"The US-Iran peace process is underway. We are engaged in it and remain hopeful," he added.

Referring to a report about an Iranian aircraft in Pakistan, Andrabi rejected it as "misleading and sensationalised".

He clarified that the Iranian aircraft had arrived in Islamabad during the ceasefire period for matters related to diplomatic personnel and administrative affairs.

On Pakistan's ties with Gulf countries, the FO spokesperson said that Pakistan's defence relations with brotherly countries were based on institutional frameworks and long-term policy considerations, and would not be affected by any single visit or regional development.

Commenting on reports of deportations from the United Arab Emirates, the spokesperson termed the figures exaggerated and said the overall number of Pakistanis residing in the UAE should also be considered while assessing the situation.

Citing an interior ministry statement, he said the reports were deemed "mala fide" following a review of the available details and data.

"No country or sect specific deportations from any country including UAE are being carried out," the interior ministry had said.

The ministry had clarified that deportations, if any, were a routine process in line with the host country's regulations and legal system, violations of their laws, overstays or illegal documentation.