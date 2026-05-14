Aleema approaches IHC against 'solitary confinement' of Imran Khan

Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan — AFP/File

Imran Khan's sister files plea via Barrister Safdar, Salman Akram.

Petition alleges ex-PM's solitary confinement without judicial order.

Aleema Khan says incommunicado detention violates Articles 9, 14.



Aleema Khan has filed a writ petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the alleged solitary confinement of her brother, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The petition, filed by Aleema Khan through Barristers Salman Safdar and Salman Akram Raja, argues that keeping the PTI founder in solitary confinement is unlawful and not supported by any judicial order.

The former prime minister has remained incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where he has spent more than 1,000 days in custody.

Aleema's petition stated that no court has ever sentenced the former premier to solitary confinement, while alleging that his lawyers are being prevented from meeting him for legal consultation and for signing power of attorney documents.





She requested the high court to declare the solitary confinement and incommunicado detention of her brother as illegal, unlawful, and without lawful authority.

The petition also maintained that the alleged confinement violates Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The former prime minister's sisters and PTI leaders have repeatedly raised concerns over his alleged solitary confinement, deteriorating health, and lack of access to adequate facilities. These claims have been rejected by the federal government and the Adiala jail administration.

His sisters and party leaders have also expressed concern over the health of both Imran and Bushra, particularly after they recently underwent eye procedures.

They have long demanded their transfer to a hospital for proper medical care and diagnostic testing under the supervision of doctors and family members, as well as greater access to meetings with relatives.

Khan, 73, has remained in prison since August 2023 following convictions he and his party describe as politically motivated.

Since his ouster in April 2022 through a no-confidence vote, he has faced multiple legal cases, including allegations relating to state gifts and an unlawful marriage case.

While some convictions have been suspended or overturned, several appeals remain pending before higher courts. Khan continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing.