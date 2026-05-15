NDMA warns of heavy rains, thunderstorms in several parts of country

Vehicles pass through rainwater accumulated at PWD Interchange during rain that experienced the Twin Cities. — APP

The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) on Friday issued a nationwide weather alert warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and hailstorms in several parts of the country during the next 12 to 24 hours.

NDMA also cautioned citizens and authorities about possible flash floods, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods in northern areas amid rising temperatures.

The NDMA said the prevailing weather situation is “fully in line” with forecasts and seasonal assessments issued by the NEOC three to four months ago, adding that the authority had already reviewed pre monsoon preparedness measures through a national monsoon conference convened on the directions of the prime minister.

According to the advisory, strong winds, thunderstorm related rain and isolated hailstorms are expected in most parts of the country, including Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In Punjab, rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is expected in Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Okara.

The authority said Islamabad and adjoining areas could also witness heavy rain and hailstorms at isolated locations.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, rainfall and thunderstorms are likely in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Nagar, Ghizer, Diamer, Astore, Ghanche, Shigar, Kharmang, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Poonch and Rawalakot.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also expected to receive rain and gusty winds in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Swabi, Kalam, Mingora, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsadda and Dera Ismail Khan, with isolated hailstorms forecast in some districts.

The NDMA further warned of thunderstorms and possible hailstorms in Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Matli, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sujawal and Jamshoro.

In Balochistan, rain bearing weather systems are likely to affect Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Chaman, Loralai, Khuzdar, Qalat, Mastung, Ziarat, Sibi, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Surab, Hub, Gwadar and Kech.

The authority warned that rising temperatures in northern regions could accelerate glacier melting, increasing the risk of glacial lake outburst floods, flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas.

Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from glacial lakes and vulnerable slopes, and remain indoors during dust storms and severe weather conditions.

The NDMA also cautioned that strong winds and hailstorms in southern regions could damage weak structures, solar panels and vehicles.

The authority said all relevant departments and provincial administrations had been directed to remain on alert and undertake precautionary measures to deal with any emergency situation.

The NDMA urged the public to follow official weather advisories and use the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert for timely updates and emergency information.