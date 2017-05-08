Nawaz trying to save himself, family from controversies: Naeem-ul-Haque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeem-ul-Haque while talking to media on Monday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is trying to save himself and his family members from various scandals.

Haque said that Nawaz Sharif is trying to save himself in the Panama Papers case, his brother Shehbaz Sharif in the Model Town case and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the Dawn Leaks controversy.

The PTI leader added that even an adversary would have confidence in the integrity of Imran Khan.

He also demanded that the Dawn Leaks report be made public.

0



0





