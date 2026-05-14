Govt orders NCCIA probe into alleged Cambridge exam paper leaks

Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi during Cambridge exams on April 26, 2021. — X/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi

Cambridge assures transparency in examination procedures.

Govt raises concerns over another reported paper leakage.

Authorities stress measures for immediate issue resolution.



ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Thursday directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged leak of Cambridge exam papers.

According to an official statement, the directive was issued during a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha at the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control on the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The development comes after Cambridge International Education (CIE) announced the postponement of A-level Mathematics Paper 32 (9709) following the leak of AS-level Mathematics Paper 52 (9709).

The CIE further said it would share detailed information with schools by May 22 regarding the approach to be adopted following the paper leak.

The meeting was attended by Federal Education Secretary Nadeem Mahbub, representatives of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), NCCIA Director General Syed Khurram Ali, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the British Council and other relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, the Education Ministry secretary briefed participants on concerns raised by the government and parents regarding the alleged leakage of Cambridge O Level Mathematics examination papers.

The British Deputy High Commissioner informed the participants that the matter appeared to involve theft rather than an actual paper leak.

Representatives of CAIE reiterated that Cambridge maintained strict standards to ensure transparency and integrity in the conduct of examinations.

The Education Ministry secretary also raised concerns regarding reports of another examination paper leak and sought Cambridge’s official position in light of anxiety among students and parents.

Cambridge representatives assured the forum that an official update on the matter would be shared at the earliest.

The interior secretary expressed serious concern over the alleged paper leakage and stressed the need for coordinated and effective measures for early resolution of the issue.

He directed the NCCIA DG to conduct the investigation in coordination with Cambridge and emphasised strict implementation of decisions taken during the meeting, along with the timely sharing of investigation findings to maintain transparency and public confidence.

The meeting also decided that Cambridge would further strengthen its system capacity to address weaknesses and loopholes in the examination process.

In a statement issued a day earlier, the CIE confirmed that its AS-level mathematics paper was shared prematurely against its strict regulations.

“We investigate such incidents promptly and thoroughly, and we are now working to understand the extent of the leak and determine next steps,” the statement read.