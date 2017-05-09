Print Story
X

Over 20 injured as speeding bus overturns in Tando Allahyar

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Over 20 injured as speeding bus overturns in Tando Allahyar
Photo: FILE

Related Stories

TANDO ALLAHYAR: More than 20 people were injured after a speeding bus overturned in Tando Allahyar late Monday, police said.

The bus, full of devotees, was on its way back from Samman Sarkar shrine that its tie rod broke and the bus overturned near Sanchar Chang More in Tando Allahyar, police officials said.

Consequently, more than 20 devotees were wounded.

Police said the incident resulted from over-speeding.

The injured also included women and children, who were shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

Hospital sources say four of the wounded persons are in critical condition.

Over 20 injured as speeding bus overturns in Tando Allahyar was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 09, 2017 and was last updated on May 09, 2017. This news story is related to 20 Injured, Overturns, Speeding Bus, Tando Allahyar. Permanent link to the news story "Over 20 injured as speeding bus overturns in Tando Allahyar" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141029-Over-20-injured-as-speeding-bus-overturns-in-Tando-Allahyar.

GEO TV NETWORK