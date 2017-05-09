'Drug peddler' among three held in Karachi raids

Related Stories Man killed as robber opens fire on coaster in Karachi

KARACHI: Police held a 'drug peddler' among three suspects in different raids, while Rangers intensified snap checking in Karachi late Monday.

In a raid conducted in Orangi Town fish market, police rounded up a suspected drug peddler and claimed to have seize 0.5kilogram charas from him.

The suspect was being further interrogated, while a case also lodged against him.

Two other suspects were nabbed from PIB Colony. Officials also reportedly recovered weapons and drugs from them.

Body of a man was found from a truck in Shah Lateef Town. Police said the deceased used to work on the truck and died a natural death.

On the other hand, Rangers intensified snap checking and searched several vehicles near Hassan Square and Old Sabzi Mandi areas.

The paramilitary personnel verified vehicles' documents and drivers particulars during checking.

Two days ago a man was shot dead during an attempted mugging in the same vicinity.

