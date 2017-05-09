Another accused of illegal organ transplant gang arrested from Sialkot

LAHORE: The main accused of the illegal organ transplant gang has been arrested from Sialkot.

The arrested person, Abdul Majeed, has been accused of tracing kidney patients in foreign countries and then connecting them to Dr Fawad, another accused. Majeed would charge Rs4 million for a kidney.

The Federal Investigation Agency Gujranwala officials carried out a raid and made the arrest.

During interrogation, Majeed revealed names of five more people involved in the crime. They belong to Mirpur, Jhelum and Gujranwala.

Earlier in the month, FIA arrested Dr Fawad, Dr Khalid and Dr Altamash.

The arrests were made during the raid at a private housing society, where the clinic was being run, in Lahore.

Later, FIA arrested two foreigners, who had bought kidneys at the illegal clinic.

While talking to Geo News, FIA Assistant Director Jameel Ahmed Khan had said the foreigners who had brought the kidneys were arrested so that a message could be sent across that Pakistan is not a hub for illegal transplant of organs. The officials concerned had said the foreigners belonged to Oman.

