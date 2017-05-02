FIA arrests Omanis for buying kidneys from illegal clinic in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency arrested two foreigners who bought kidneys at the illegal clinic in Lahore that was raided a few days back.

FIA Assistant Director Jameel Ahmed Khan told Geo News the foreigners who had brought the kidneys were arrested so that a message could be sent across that Pakistan is not a hub for illegal transplant of organs. The officials concerned said the foreigners belonged to Oman. The arrest of Omani citizens has taken the count of accused to six.

A few days back, FIA had raided a clinic being illegally run for organ transplant in a private housing society of Lahore. During the raid, four people, including Dr Fawad and Dr Altamash, were arrested and sent on physical remand.

According to Jameel Ahmed, the accused belonged to a group that was involved in illegal organ transplant not only in Punjab but in other provinces and Azad Kashmir as well.

The FIA official added the head of the illegal organ transplant group was Dr Saqib, who was at large till this report was filed.

When the raid was carried out, a rickshaw driver, Amir, who was there to sell his kidney said he sold his organ for Rs130,000, but had yet to be paid.

The doctors are also alleged to have taken out a kidney of a resident of Kalma Chowk, Roshni, and sold it to a foreigner for Rs133,000.

Sources said the doctors were also involved in kidnapping passers-by and forcefully taking their organs out.

