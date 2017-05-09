Print Story
Geo Pakistan celebrates one-year anniversary

Pakistan
Geo Pakistan celebrates one-year anniversary

Geo Pakistan has successfully completed one year as the flagship morning news programme for Geo News. Hosts Huma Amir Shah and Abdullah Sultan celebrated this first milestone with the team.

Covering news ranging from politics, crime, corruption, social issues, business, sport, cinema and film industry and much more Geo Pakistan has consciously made an effort to change the stereotypical image morning shows in Pakistan had developed. The perfect fusion of news and entertainment it gives a platform to stories that would otherwise not make it to the forefront.

A pioneer in its own right Geo Pakistan appreciates all the support it has received and aims to continue this journey reaching new heights.

